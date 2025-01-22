Council urge people to take care as Storm Éowyn approaches

Donegal County Council is urging people to take care as Storm Éowyn approaches.

A status red wind warning has now been issued for the county.

The alert comes into force at 6am on Friday and will remain in place until 3pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, a status orange wind and storm warning remains in place from 2am on Friday until 5pm Friday evening.

Storm Éowyn is set to bring gale to storm force southerly winds, bringing severe, damaging and extremely destructive gusts in excess of 130km/h.

Met Eireann is warning of a danger to life and extremely dangerous travelling conditions.

Donegal County Council says its Severe Weather Assessment Team are keeping the approaching weather pattern under review and will continue to monitor all local conditions as the storm progresses.

Due to a threat of tidal flooding and localised flooding, the Council says sandbags have been pre-deployed in a number of high risk areas.

During the Red Level wind warnings, people are advised to shelter, to not travel and to stay away from coastal areas.

The Council says the Roads Service, Fire Service and Civil Defence are at a heightened state of readiness.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency the Council’s Road Service/Housing Department can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.