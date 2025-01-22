Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Two men arrested in Lifford assault investigation

Two arrests have been made in connection with an assault on a father and son in at a house in Lifford.

It happened when a group of up to five attackers burst into the men’s home in Coneyburrow road on Monday morning.

The son who is aged in his 20’s was critically injured and airlifted to hospital in Belfast for treatment.

His father who is aged in his 60’s was treated for less serious injuries at Letterkenny Hospital.

Last night the PSNI, working in cooperation with Gardaí, arrested two men in Derry.

They’re now in police custody.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish Army
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major barrier resolved in Defence Forces recruitment crisis

22 January 2025
leinster house
Top Stories, News

New Cabinet Ministers to be appointed today

22 January 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Man dies following Omagh crash last month

22 January 2025
Arrest
Top Stories, News

Two men arrested in Lifford assault investigation

22 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Irish Army
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major barrier resolved in Defence Forces recruitment crisis

22 January 2025
leinster house
Top Stories, News

New Cabinet Ministers to be appointed today

22 January 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Man dies following Omagh crash last month

22 January 2025
Arrest
Top Stories, News

Two men arrested in Lifford assault investigation

22 January 2025
house building
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lack of skilled labour force will slow down delivery of housing in Donegal – Cllr McBride

22 January 2025
(Left to right front row) – Angela Hughes, DCSDC; Carol Stewart, DCSDC; Kimberley Sayers, EANI; Donna McFarland, WHSCT; Eimear Doherty, NIE; Claire Whiteside, NIE; Mayor Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr; Saverio Romeo, EU Intelligent Cities Challenge; Margaret Quinn, ERNACT; Louise Breslin, DCSDC; Ruchira Ghosh, UU; Kieran Kennedy, 21 Training/ Strabane BID; Lorraine Arbuckle, Donegal County Council (Left to right back row) – Robert Clements, NIHE; Elaine Smith, EANI; Gary Bradley, NWRC; Tony McDaid, Translink; Robert Brown, NIHE; Peter McGuigan, Evolve Network; Sean Donnelly, Openreach; Adam Goodall, DCSDC; Ciaran McGrath, DCSDC; Gillian Moss, NWRC; Emma McGill, BID; Peter McDermott, Pat Kirk/ Strabane BID
Top Stories, News

Strabane Positive Energy District Local Green Deal signed

22 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube