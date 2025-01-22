Two men arrested in Lifford assault investigation

Two arrests have been made in connection with an assault on a father and son in at a house in Lifford.

It happened when a group of up to five attackers burst into the men’s home in Coneyburrow road on Monday morning.

The son who is aged in his 20’s was critically injured and airlifted to hospital in Belfast for treatment.

His father who is aged in his 60’s was treated for less serious injuries at Letterkenny Hospital.

Last night the PSNI, working in cooperation with Gardaí, arrested two men in Derry.

They’re now in police custody.