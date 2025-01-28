Trial hears blood and hair from murder victim was found on rock recovered from Sliabh Liag

The jury in the trial of a man and woman accused of murdering a man in Co Donegal has heard his blood and hair was found on a rock recovered from Sliabh Ligh.

Alan Vial, of Drumanoo, Killybegs, and Nikita Burns of Carrick, Co Donegal, are alleged to have beaten him with the rock before throwing him off the cliffs.

As part of the investigation, blood pattern analyst, Det Garda Jeanette O’Neill, gave evidence of examining several items, including Alan Vial’s black VW Passat.

The jury heard blood found inside the car was a match for Robert Wilkin.

His blood was also found on a rock taken from Sliabh Ligh, where Alan Vial and Nikita Burns are alleged to have thrown Mr Wilkin’s body into the waters below.

His watch and silver chain were also found at the scene. Detective O’Neill said both were broken, indicating a possible struggle, in her opinion.

She concluded that the assault took place in the car, and that the assailant may have been sitting in the front passenger seat.

The jury heard Mr Wilkin’s blood was also found on leggings belonging to Ms Burns; as well as the sole of a wet boot found beside a fireplace in Mr Vial’s home.