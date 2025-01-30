Donegal Forestry Rally postponed

The 2025 McCafferty’s Bars Donegal Forestry Rally, which was due to take place on the 15th of February, has been postponed due to damage caused by the recent stormy weather.

In a press release, the organisation said:

“It is with regret that we announce the postponement of the McCafferty’s Bars Donegal Forestry Rally 2025. Clerk of the Course Johnny Baird has taken the difficult decision considering the damage caused by Storm Eowyn to parts of the planned route.

Baird said that as an active competitor he wanted to try and ensure that the rally went ahead as planned but after surveying the damage it would not be

practical to try and run the event at this time.

Johnny continued, “I went to inspect our planned route with an engineer from Coillte and it was clear to me that it would not be safe to send competitors, officials, marshals, spectators into the forests at this time.

We will work with Motorsport Ireland and representatives from the Sligo Pallets Irish Forestry Championship to find an alternative date that suits all party’s when we will be able to run the event”.

Letterkenny man Baird wanted to pay tribute to all the support from, Donegal Motor Club members, our title sponsor McCafferty’s Bars, all other sponsors, residents and businesses who have gone out of their way to welcome the rally back to the Donegal Town, Ballyshannon and Pettigo area.

“The team from Coillte who have helped every step of the way.

To all the officials and marshals who had already volunteered their time for the event, a massive thank you.

Finally, the competitors who had entered the rally and shown their desire to compete in record numbers on our event, with over three weeks to the event we had exceeded the permitted number of starters.

We hope to be able to announce a new date and look forward to welcoming everyone back to Donegal”.