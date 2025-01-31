Tim-Oliver Hiemer departs Finn Park to sign for Kerry FC

Kerry FC have announced the signing of goalkeeper Tim-Oliver Hiemer from Finn Harps ahead of the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division season.

Hiemer made 45 appearances for Finn Harps over the last two campaigns, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.

Previous to his time in Ballybofey, the German stopper was on the books at Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach, mainly playing underage and reserve team football.

Tim-Oliver also was part of the Nike Academy back in 2016.

Speaking after his move from Finn Harps to the Kingdom, Hiemer told Kerry FC’s website, “I am very happy to be here, the vision of the manager and the club interested me and I’m excited to be a part of this project”.