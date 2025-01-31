Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tim-Oliver Hiemer departs Finn Park to sign for Kerry FC

Photo: kerryfc.com

Kerry FC have announced the signing of goalkeeper Tim-Oliver Hiemer from Finn Harps ahead of the 2025 SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division season.

Hiemer made 45 appearances for Finn Harps over the last two campaigns, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.

Previous to his time in Ballybofey, the German stopper was on the books at Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach, mainly playing underage and reserve team football.

Tim-Oliver also was part of the Nike Academy back in 2016.

Speaking after his move from Finn Harps to the Kingdom, Hiemer told Kerry FC’s website, “I am very happy to be here, the vision of the manager and the club interested me and I’m excited to be a part of this project”.

Top Stories

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Man hospitalised following serious assault in Ballyshannon

31 January 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

HSE continues to prioritise vulnerable individuals in storm aftermath

31 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-31 144921
Top Stories, News

Homeless figures see a marginal decrease in Donegal

31 January 2025
475740273_941629478150127_500717351822316342_n
News

Man arrested after €41,000 drug bust in Letterkenny

31 January 2025
