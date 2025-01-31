Two Donegal recipients of Presidential Distinguished Service Award

Two Donegal people have received a Presidential Distinguished Service Award for Irish Abroad.

At the awards ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin, Republic of Ireland international football captain, Seamus Coleman and Rosalind Scanlon, the Artistic Director of Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith, London were recognised for their service to Ireland and to Irish communities abroad.

The Awards were established by the Government following the 2011 Global Irish Economic Forum as a means to recognise the contribution of members of the Irish diaspora.