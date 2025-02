Community groups in Donegal are being asked to become adoptive families to a local monument.

The Heritage Council is inviting applications for its ‘Adopt a Monument’ scheme, which aims to have local communities become involved in the care and conservation of much-loved local monuments.

The nationwide scheme began in 2016 and since then 30 groups across Ireland have ‘adopted’ monuments.

In this county, that includes Doon Fort in Ardara, Malin Well Old Church and Altan Summer House, Dunlewey.