Aiden Coll appointed Assistant Training Centre Manager at FET Gaoth Dobhair

Aiden Coll has been appointed Assistant Training Centre Manager in the Donegal Education and Training Board’s Further Education and Training Service at its Gaoth Dobhair Training Centre.

Hailing from Falcarragh, Mr Coll has worked with Donegal ETB since 2017 as an Electrical Instructor in the Gaoth Dobhair Training Centre, delivering Phase 2 Electrical Apprenticeship training courses.

Prior to that he worked as an Electrical Contractor for fifteen years, with a vast array of experience. Mr Coll will now be part of the Senior Management team with responsibility for a variety of programmes across the FET Service.

He says he is delighted and extremely proud to have been appointed to his new post.