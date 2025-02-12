Brogan seeks high level inter-departmental to discuss future roads and transportation projects

A high level meeting is being sought to look at the multiple road projects set to proceed throughout Letterkenny.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says a united approach is needed between the TII, road design and local area road teams to successfully advance projects under the active travel scheme and the TEN T programme.

He says this meeting should discuss short and long term traffic solutions as well as timeframes for proposed works with the most senior members of the council including the Chief Executive and Brian Cannon, the Roads Director.

Cllr Brogan believes the council must reassure the public that measures will be taken to tackle traffic congestion, including better bus services…………….