Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Brogan seeks high level inter-departmental to discuss future roads and transportation projects

A high level meeting is being sought to look at the multiple road projects set to proceed throughout Letterkenny.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says a united approach is needed between the TII, road design and local area road teams to successfully advance projects under the active travel scheme and the TEN T programme.

He says this meeting should discuss short and long term traffic solutions as well as timeframes for proposed works with the most senior members of the council including the Chief Executive and Brian Cannon, the Roads Director.

Cllr Brogan believes the council must reassure the public that measures will be taken to tackle traffic congestion, including better bus services…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gairmschil chu uladh
Top Stories, Audio, News

Irish lanuage schools calling for road resurfacing works amid dropping numbers

12 February 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man charged to Derry Magistrates Court on 18 charges

12 February 2025
The White House
Top Stories, News

10 Irish politicians to travel to USA for St Patrick’s Day

12 February 2025
fort doon
Top Stories, News

‘Adopt a Monument’ scheme open for applications

12 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

gairmschil chu uladh
Top Stories, Audio, News

Irish lanuage schools calling for road resurfacing works amid dropping numbers

12 February 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man charged to Derry Magistrates Court on 18 charges

12 February 2025
The White House
Top Stories, News

10 Irish politicians to travel to USA for St Patrick’s Day

12 February 2025
fort doon
Top Stories, News

‘Adopt a Monument’ scheme open for applications

12 February 2025
Mark Durkan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Durkan warns Assembly that welfare reform is driving people towards money lenders in Derry and across NI

12 February 2025
Draft Letterkenny Plan and Local Transport Plan 2023-2029
Audio, News, Top Stories

Brogan seeks high level inter-departmental to discuss future roads and transportation projects

12 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube