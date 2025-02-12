Donegal County Council urges interested businesses to attend inaugural ‘Tourism Connect Event’

Donegal tourism businesses are being invited to attend the inaugural “Tourism Connect Event,” which takes place on March 5th as part of Local Enterprise Week.

The event, which is being organised by Donegal County Council, Donegal Tourism and Fáilte Ireland is aimed at fostering meaningful connections among tourism providers within the county.

The intention is to maximise the visitor experience, promote year-round tourism, and achieve a balanced geographical distribution of visitors across Donegal by empowering local businesses to work collectively in showcasing Donegal as a premier, inclusive, and sustainable destination for all seasons.

Speaking ahead of the event, Joan Crawford, Wild Atlantic Way Manager with Fáilte Ireland says they’re really pleased to collaborate with Donegal County Council, and particularly Donegal Tourism, in light of many new additions and updates to the tourism offering in the county.

Recent research conducted to mark the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way shows that the initiative drives €3billion in revenue per year, and Joan Crawford says a key focus for the future will be growing the year-round appeal of the northern half of the tourism route.

Face-to-face networking sessions are being facilitated among accommodation providers,

visitor attractions and activity or adventure providers to provide them with the opportunity

to forge new connections and renew old ones in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny on

Wednesday March 05th between 9am and 2.30pm.



Speaking ahead of the event, Joan Crawford, Wild Atlantic Way Manager with Fáilte Ireland,

commented:



“We’re really pleased to collaborate with Donegal County Council, and particularly Donegal

Tourism. There have been so many new additions and updates to the tourism offering in

Donegal, it is important to come together during Local Enterprise Week and identify

opportunities for cross-selling and collaboration to encourage visitors to explore further

across the region, stay longer and spend more.



Our recent research conducted to mark the 10th anniversary of the Wild Atlantic Way

shows that The Wild Atlantic Way drives €3billion in revenue per year and a key focus for

the future will be growing the year-round appeal of the northern half of the tourism route.”



Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Niamh Kennedy added “this is an ideal

opportunity for tourism businesses to come together to meet each other, share ideas and

collaborate. In a county known for its “meitheal” approach, I would encourage businesses to

register as soon as possible to avail of the facilities and information provided on the day and

of course to meet the Donegal Tourism and Failte Ireland teams.”

Joy Browne, Tourism Manager with Donegal County Council said:



“Donegal has so much to offer the visitor. We are well-known for our beautiful scenery, but

we also have a great variety of activities and attractions for the visitor to enjoy. The

inaugural “Tourism Connect Event,” gives us the opportunity to showcase our product and

connect with other businesses in the county. By working together, we can position Donegal

as a great place to come and visit”.



Adding to this, Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise Donegal said: “We are delighted that this

event is taking place during Local Enterprise Week. Together with our stakeholders, we are

excited to present such a jam-packed programme of events that are anticipated to draw

great numbers in attendance from 3rd – 7th March 2025.



This year’s theme is ‘Believe’ and throughout Local Enterprise Week, our panel of speakers,

together with local businesses sharing their stories, will deliver inspirational events for

businesses across Donegal.



To express interest in attending please register here or email waw@failteireland.ie or

tourism@donegalcoco.ie