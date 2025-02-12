Durkan warns Assembly that welfare reform is driving people towards money lenders in Derry and across NI

The SDLP is calling for immediate interventions to address the harmful impact of the five-week wait for Universal Credit payments.

There is a contingency fund, but moving a motion on the issue in the Assembly, Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said that needs to be renamed and more widely promoted, along with other measures to protect vulnerable individuals and households.

He warned members that people are being pushed into debt, and in some cases towards illegal money lending………..

