Government will shortly bring DCB Scheme amendments before the Dail – Taoiseach

Taoiseach Michael Martin has told the told that the government will shortly bring forward a measure to retrospectively apply increased rates under the Defective Concrete Block Remediation Scheme.

The issue was raised by Mayo TD Keira Keogh, who told members that many people across the country are in financial limbo, and need a decision on this issue………..

 

Meanwhile, responding to claims from Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn that the Defective Block Scheme is fundamentally unjust when compared to the previous pyrite scheme that provided genuine 100% redress to householders in Dublin and Leinster, Mr Martin defended the current scheme…….

Top Stories

Aiden Coll - Assistant Training Centre Manager Gaoth Dobhair
Top Stories, News

Aiden Coll appointed Assistant Training Centre Manager at FET Gaoth Dobhair

12 February 2025
Taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government will shortly bring DCB Scheme amendments before the Dail – Taoiseach

12 February 2025
Top Stories, News

Priest named as possible abuser by Jesuits served in Donegal from 1980 to 1984

12 February 2025
sliabh liag
Top Stories, News

Donegal man denies telling lies about former partner’s involvement in Sliabh Liag murder

12 February 2025
