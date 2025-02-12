Government will shortly bring DCB Scheme amendments before the Dail – Taoiseach

Taoiseach Michael Martin has told the told that the government will shortly bring forward a measure to retrospectively apply increased rates under the Defective Concrete Block Remediation Scheme.

The issue was raised by Mayo TD Keira Keogh, who told members that many people across the country are in financial limbo, and need a decision on this issue………..

Meanwhile, responding to claims from Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn that the Defective Block Scheme is fundamentally unjust when compared to the previous pyrite scheme that provided genuine 100% redress to householders in Dublin and Leinster, Mr Martin defended the current scheme…….