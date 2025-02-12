Letterkenny Milford MD Mayor questions lack of money for road safety initiatives

Questions are being asked about the lack of council funding for road safety.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle raised the question after members questioned the lack of progress on a number of motions seeking traffic calming measures, with council officials citing a lack of funds to see the projects through.

Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford MD, Cllr Gerry McMonagle says the issue has cropped up several times in the last two years.

He says it seems other areas of the country can secure money for traffic calming while funding is not available for Letterkenny and Donegal……….