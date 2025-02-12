Shane O’Gara is the latest Finn Harps recruit

Finn Harps have announced the signing of goalkeeper Shane O’Gara.

The Glencolmcille man, who previously represented the club at underage level is a well-known name in the Donegal football scene, having spent time with St. Catherines, Keadue Rovers, Buncrana Hearts and Letterkenny.

O’Gara also had spells competing in the NIFL Championship with Dergview and most recently Ballinamallard United.

Harps boss Darren Murphy told club media: “We’re really pleased to bring Shane into the group. He has been around football a long time and having that experience in our goalkeeping ranks is fantastic for Oisin, David and Corey who are only beginning their careers. We’re very fortunate to have some fantastic young talent at the position but as a result, it’s quite likely that they will have to miss some time due to international commitments or exams so it’s a massive boost to us to have Shane with us for the coming season.

He is one who was previously with the club at underage level before the current system was introduced, so it’s a bit of a full circle moment for him to be back at the club now and I’m excited to work with him for the coming season.”