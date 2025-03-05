Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Boyle and Bradley sign Seanad motion seeking more supports for older people

The Seanad will debate more supports for older people this afternoon.

A group of Fine Gael senators, including Donegal representatives Manus Boyle and Nikki Bradley, have signed a Private Members’ motion, calling for more public nursing home beds, an increase in home care hours and day care centres across the country.

They say the contribution older people have made to communities is immense and should be recognised and rewarded by the state.

Senator Seán Kyne, Fine Gael’s Seanad leader, says they want to see what’s in the Programme for Government become a reality…………

