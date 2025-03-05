District Court Fines totalling over €910,000 remain unpaid in Donegal since 2020

It’s emerged that there is almost €45 million in unpaid fines outstanding across Ireland’s district court system since 2020.

Of that total, just over €910,000 relates to county Donegal, with almost €706,000 outstanding in the Letterkenny District Court Office and just over €204,000 outstanding in the Donegal District Court Office.

The figures were released under the Freedom of Information Act to Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, a former barrister, who says the amount of unpaid fines is a slap in the face to the victims of crime.

Ní Mhurchú describes the inability of our courts service to collect unpaid district court fines as a slap in the face to the victims of their crimes.

€705,810.73 outstanding in Letterkenny district court office since 2020.

€204,302.61 outstanding in Donegal district court office since 2020

Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, a former barrister, has described the extraordinary amount of unpaid district court fines in Ireland as a slap in the face to the victims of their crimes. Her comments come as the Irish Courts service released figures to Ní Mhurchú, under the freedom of information act, which show that almost €45 million in unpaid district court fines are outstanding across Ireland’s district court system since 2020. €910,113.34 of this relates to county Donegal.

Ní Mhurchú has called for the issue of unpaid district court fines to be included in the upcoming review of the criminal justice system which was promised in the 2025 Programme for Government.

According to Ní Mhurchú,

“What does this say to the victims who have been impacted by crimes such as drink driving, assault, theft, and shop lifting. We are imposing fines that a percentage of criminals are choosing to ignore and it seems there is little we are doing about it. €45 million would fund a lot of domestic violence refuges, road safety campaigns and extra Garda on our streets. It is time for a get tough approach to those criminals who feel they are above the law. Our road deaths have been rising in Ireland for consecutive years. How can we expect any improvement in that scenario when those fined for traffic offences may choose not to pay the fine”

Ní Mhurchú argues that the Fines (Payment and Recovery) Act 2014, which came into force on the 11th of January 2016 is clearly not working when it comes to the recovery of most outstanding fines. The act provides for alternative orders to imprisonment in the event that a court imposed fine is not paid. The act allowed those convicted to pay fines in instalments, and introduced measures including attachment of earnings for unpaid fines, community service and the appointment of receivers to recover fines. Ní Mhurchú feels it is time to implement the measures set out in the 2014 act aggressively.

“Clearly, the courts service are not implementing the measures set out in the 2014 act. The act allows measures up to and including taking someone’s social welfare or salary to pay the fines due. Is this being done? The courts service will say it takes time to collect fines but over €2.2m is still owing from 2020 and over €5.5m is still owing from 2021!!”

Ní Mhurchú’s figures show that 133, 851 fines across the state have yet to be paid in full in our district court system.