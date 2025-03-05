Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Jury in trial of pair accused of murdering man in Donegal has adjourned until tomorrow

The jury in the trial of a former couple accused of murdering a man in Donegal has finished its second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

Alan Vial, of Drumanoo, Killybegs; and Nikita Burns of Carrick, Co Donegal, deny murdering 66-year-old, Robert Wilkin, in June 2023.

It is the prosecution’s case that Mr Wilkin was beaten with a rock before being thrown off the cliffs at Sliabh Liag.

The jurors, who have been considering the evidence for a total of five hours and forty-one minutes, will resume their deliberations tomorrow morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

slieve-league-cliffs
Top Stories, News

Jury in trial of pair accused of murdering man in Donegal has adjourned until tomorrow

5 March 2025
WWW.CLIVE.IE
Audio, News, Top Stories

Jimmy Stafford elected new Letterkenny Chamber President

5 March 2025
Austins 1
Top Stories, News

Former Austins Department Store in Derry to be redeveloped

5 March 2025
Occupational Therapy
Audio, News, Top Stories

OT waiting lists in Donegal ‘scandalous’ – Cllr Meehan

5 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

slieve-league-cliffs
Top Stories, News

Jury in trial of pair accused of murdering man in Donegal has adjourned until tomorrow

5 March 2025
WWW.CLIVE.IE
Audio, News, Top Stories

Jimmy Stafford elected new Letterkenny Chamber President

5 March 2025
Austins 1
Top Stories, News

Former Austins Department Store in Derry to be redeveloped

5 March 2025
Occupational Therapy
Audio, News, Top Stories

OT waiting lists in Donegal ‘scandalous’ – Cllr Meehan

5 March 2025
Hearing Loss
Audio, News, Top Stories

Over 1,400 people on waiting list for audiology treatment in Donegal

5 March 2025
jobs unemployment
Top Stories, News

Unemployment rate drops below 4%

5 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube