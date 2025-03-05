Jury in trial of pair accused of murdering man in Donegal has adjourned until tomorrow

The jury in the trial of a former couple accused of murdering a man in Donegal has finished its second day of deliberations without reaching a verdict.

Alan Vial, of Drumanoo, Killybegs; and Nikita Burns of Carrick, Co Donegal, deny murdering 66-year-old, Robert Wilkin, in June 2023.

It is the prosecution’s case that Mr Wilkin was beaten with a rock before being thrown off the cliffs at Sliabh Liag.

The jurors, who have been considering the evidence for a total of five hours and forty-one minutes, will resume their deliberations tomorrow morning.