Lifford Stranorlar MD councillors visit new Social Housing development in Convoy

The Elected Members of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District had the opportunity to visit the new Social Housing Estate at Corran an Lín, Convoy this week.

The Council signed the contract with Meadowfield Development Limited in February 2024 for the acquisition of 24 social houses, to be delivered in 2 phases, with 11 properties forming Phase 1 (9 x 2-bed & 2 x 3-bed) and the remaining 13 properties forming Phase 2 (7 x 2-bed & 4 x 3-bed & 2 x 4-bed).

Construction on Phase 1 of these highly energy efficient homes is now complete and ready for letting. Phase 2 works are continuing on site and these units will be completed by the end of 2025.

Cllr. Patrick McGowan, Cllr. Dakota Nic Mheanman and Cllr. Martin Scanlon pictured during recent visit to new Social Housing Estate at Corran an Lín, Convoy Pic 1 –

Pic 2 –