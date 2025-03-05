Man in custody in the North Western region following firearm and drugs seizure in Louth

A man remains in Garda custody in the North West this morning following a firearm and drugs seizure in County Louth.

It comes after yesterday’s search of a house in Drogheda by Gardai investigating the sale and supply of drugs in the Louth, Cavan and Monaghan division.

During the search, a semi automatic gun and 10 rounds of ammunition were seized along with a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The gun was sent for a technical examination and a man in his 30s remains in detention at a Garda station in the North Western Region.