Searches are continuing for a missing Belfast man who was last seen in Letterkenny.

33 year old Aaron McKinney was seen exiting a coach in the town at 11pm on Sunday night.

He’s described as bald with a dark beard and is believed to have been wearing a blue and cream checked shirt, dark combat trousers and grey van trainers.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned.

They’re appealing to anyone with information on Aaron’s whereabouts to contact them on 101.