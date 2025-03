Luke McAteer has had three winners in as many days on trainer David Marnane’s horses.

The Rathmullan jockey was on-board “East Hampton” in today’s 15:38 race in Naas – going to post at 7/1.

In the 16:45 race on Thursday in Dundalk, the Rathmullan jockey rode “Jered Maddox” to victory as a 9/1 shot and was then on board “Amemri” in the 17:15, who went off at 9/2.