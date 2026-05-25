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34 men deported from Ireland on grounds of criminality

34 men have been deported from the country on grounds of criminality.

The Justice Minister has confirmed the completion of a charter removal flight from Dublin to Poland and Lithuania.

22 Polish and 12 Lithuanian nationals have been deported from the State.

They were flown from Dublin Airport to Warsaw in Poland yesterday afternoon, and then on to Vilnius in Lithuania in the evening.

They range in age from mid-20s to mid-60s and face re-entry bans of up to 10 years to prevent their return to this country.

All those removed as part of this operation had received custodial sentences for a range of criminal offences.

Justice Minister O’Callaghan says he will take action if the country’s laws are not upheld.

This includes enforcing removal orders for people involved in criminality and for those who pose a danger to society.

Garda personnel, medical staff, interpreters and a human rights observer accompanied the returnees on this flight.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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