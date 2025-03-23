Jim McGuinness: “We’re focused now on the championship”

It didn’t take long for Jim McGuinness to turn his attention towards the Ulster Championship clash against Derry at MacCumhaill Park in two weeks time.

The Donegal manager saw his team miss out on next weekend’s Allianz National Football League Division 1 Final after a 2-point defeat to Mayo in Castlebar today.

A lot had been made of the fact that playing in the league final would have meant a one-week turnaround for the huge tie against Paddy Tally’s side – as it ended up, Donegal now have two weeks to prepare.

After the game, McGuinness told the assembled media “we’re focused now on the championship”…