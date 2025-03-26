Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
SF leader says there was no misogyny in treatment of Ceann Comhairle in Dail yesterday

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says there was no misogyny in the treatment of Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy in the Dáil yesterday.

Murphy referenced misogyny as she was being shouted at repeatedly by opposition TDs.

The Ceann Comhairle skipped through sections of the Dáil agenda to put new Dáil speaking time rules to a vote.

Now opposition parties have refused to express confidence in her position.

Mary Lou McDonald says that has nothing to do with her being a woman:

 

Well, Political Correspondent Seán Defoe says the opposition now has to decide how to handle this morning’s proceedings:

Top Stories

0_House-Keys
News

Donegal among most affordable locations for first time buyers

26 March 2025
Nurse
Audio, News

Psychiatric nurses engaging in work to rule

26 March 2025
Verona Murphy
Audio, News

SF leader says there was no misogyny in treatment of Ceann Comhairle in Dail yesterday

26 March 2025
court
News, Top Stories

Man due in court after major drugs seizure in Donegal

26 March 2025
