The Diocese of Derry has confirmed that it is aware of a video circulating online concerning a priest from the diocese.

The video taken outside a hotel in Derry shows the priest, who is believed to be serving in Donegal, being confronted by a group of self-proclaimed paedophile hunters.

Police have confirmed that they have arrested a 58-year-old man today on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child.

He remains in custody at this time.

No further details are known.