Finn Harps call for review of player registration procedures

Finn Harps have called for a review of player registration procedures with the League of Ireland after their appeal to an FAI committee was rejected.

Both the Donegal club and Kerry FC were sanctioned after the FAI’s ruling that they had each fielded an ineligible player in their First Division meeting on February 14th.

Kerry had been deducted three points and fined 1-thousand euro by the association’s disciplinary committee- that decision has been upheld by the Independent Appeal Committee.

Finn Harps Statement:

“Finn Harps FC is extremely disappointed with the DCU decision on the club’s appeal with respect to the eligibility of Gavin Hodgins in the opening game of the season.

Since Gavin was signed from Shelbourne FC, and had played for months in this jurisdiction following his return from Glenavon, the club argued that the transfer was a domestic one and therefore the question of an International Transfer Certificate in terms of eligibility did not arise. The rules are very clear that the onus to obtain an ITC is on the club bringing the player into the jurisdiction. There is no mention of such an onus on subsequent clubs.

We further argued that since the error took place at a previous club and that they had already been sanctioned for it, as well as the fact that it was his previous club who had to remedy the issue following the opening game of the season, that natural justice meant punishing Finn Harps FC was inappropriate, and further that there was no provision under the rules to punish multiple clubs for the same offense.

Serious questions arise as to how, even after the offense was dealt with once, the situation was not dealt with by the governing body so that a second club would not end up being punished for a circumstance that could not have been reasonably foreseen.

While we acknowledge that the DCU “are sympathetic to Finn Harps position and accept their bona fides in this matter entirely.”, we note that the fine was increased from €1 to €100.

It is a matter of deep concern that clubs can now be sanctioned for every game in which a player has participated in in the event that some legacy ITC issue at other clubs is now discovered. The implications for the sporting integrity of leagues across the country may prove to be substantial.

We ask that the registration processes for matters such as these are reviewed and that the rules be looked at so that situations such as this one do not arise again.

To our supporters, while we are obviously unhappy that this situation arose, there was nothing the club could reasonably have done differently in this matter. We ask for your vocal and colourful support for the team at tomorrow night’s game against Kerry FC at Finn Park.”