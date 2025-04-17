Groups across Donegal urged to apply to Town and Village Renewal Scheme

Community groups across Donegal are being urged to submit an application to the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Funding of between €50,000 and €500,000 is available for project proposals at a stage of readiness under the main scheme to support the revitalisation and resilience of rural areas.

Additional funds of up to €50,000 per project is available under the Project Development Measure to go towards appointing a consultant to develop a project.

Further information on the Town and Village Renewal Scheme is available of donegalcoco.ie.

The closing date for applications is 12noon on Wednesday May 21st.