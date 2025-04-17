Police continue to assist Gardai in efforts to locate missing Mayo man

Police continuing to assist Gardai in efforts to locate a missing Mayo man, are seeking information on a man seen hitchhiking outside Limavady earlier this week.

38-year-old George Brennan was last seen on Wednesday, 2 April in Ballycastle, Co Antrim. It’s understood he may have links to the Causeway Coast and Glens and the Mid and East Antrim areas.

Mr Brennan is described as being approximately 6’2 in height with brown hair and blue eyes, and when last seen, he was wearing a black zip-up top, dark jeans, and runners and was carrying a blue hiking backpack.

Police say they’ve received a report that a man with a backpack was hitchhiking at the Lisnakilly roundabout, outside Limavady, on Monday last at around 4.45pm. They say he then got into a white van with writing on the side, travelling in the direction of Ballykelly.

Police are keen to speak to the van driver or anyone who saw the man.

Anyone with any information regarding George’s whereabouts is urged to contact police.