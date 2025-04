Police have renewed their appeal for information in relation to a missing man last seen in Coleraine earlier this month.

James Briers was seen in the town on Tuesday, April 8th in Waterside Train Station.

The 26 year old is described as being of a slim build with short dark hair and facial hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black baseball cap, green and blue Adidas zip up top, black joggers and white trainers.

Police are asking anyone who has any sightings of James to come forward.