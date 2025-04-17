Steel ramps to be trialed at disabled parking bays without dropped kerbs

A trial may soon be initiated in Letterkenny using steel ramps attached to footpaths as a means of dealing with the lack of dropped kerbs at disabled parking bays.

Recent meetings of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District have heard that in some instances, it isn’t possible to have dropped kerbs at those spaces.

On foot of a motion from Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, officials said the steel ramp model can be assessed, with plans to run a trial in the coming months.

Cllr Kavanagh is welcoming the commitment…………