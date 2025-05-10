McGuinness “proud” of team after memorable Ulster Final win

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness was both delighted and relieved after a truly dramatic Ulster SFC Final success over Armagh at a sun-drenched St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones.

It was a 12th Ulster crown for Donegal, and a fifth under Jim McGuinness. Donegal won by 2-23 to 0-28 after extra time.

The Donegal manager praised Armagh for their “unbelievable spirit” but was delighted with how his players had responded.

And he said that the Ulster SFC is on a par with the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

McGuinness spoke to Oisin Kelly following the famous victory.