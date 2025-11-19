Funding announced for cross-border fire service management



Almost €6 million in Shared Island Funding has been announced to support cross-border fire service management.

Part of this funding will go toward Urban Search and Rescue training at the NI Fire and Rescue Service, Learning and Development Centre in Cooktown, Tyrone.

It aims to enhance cross-border emergency preparedness, response capabilities, resilience and crisis management.

This is a collaborative move for the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage’s National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management and the NI Fire and Rescue Service under the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.