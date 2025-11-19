Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Funding announced for cross-border fire service management


Almost €6 million in Shared Island Funding has been announced to support cross-border fire service management.

Part of this funding will go toward Urban Search and Rescue training at the NI Fire and Rescue Service, Learning and Development Centre in Cooktown, Tyrone.

It aims to enhance cross-border emergency preparedness, response capabilities, resilience and crisis management.

This is a collaborative move for the Department of Housing, Local Government, and Heritage’s National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management and the NI Fire and Rescue Service under the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

svp logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

SVP reporting a significant increase in the number of new callers seeking help

19 November 2025
Charles OTB
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ward co-signs bill seeking immediate enactment of the Occupied Territories Bill

19 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

19 November 2025
ni fire service
News, Top Stories

Funding announced for cross-border fire service management

19 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

svp logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

SVP reporting a significant increase in the number of new callers seeking help

19 November 2025
Charles OTB
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ward co-signs bill seeking immediate enactment of the Occupied Territories Bill

19 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

19 November 2025
ni fire service
News, Top Stories

Funding announced for cross-border fire service management

19 November 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water mains repairs causing disruptions across Donegal

19 November 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised following collision on Ramelton road

19 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube