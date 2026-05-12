Cllr calls for public consultation on Donegal Town bar expansion



A Cllr in the Donegal Municipal District is calling for a public consultation to take place before planning permission is granted to McCafferty’s Bar to expand their premises in Donegal Town.

Cllr Jimmy Brogan says while he welcomes investment, any investment which could risk the unique reputation Donegal Town has built up, must be very carefully considered.

This will be raised in today’s meeting of the MD.

On today’s Greg Hughes Show Cllr Brogan raised concern that this will not benefit the local economy: