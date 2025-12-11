Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
58 people experiencing homelessness died last year in Northern Ireland

An estimated 58 people experiencing homelessness died in Northern Ireland last year.

Just yesterday afternoon, a homeless man was found dead in Belfast City Centre.

NISRA says the estimated death rate of all homeless deaths in Northern Ireland in 2024 was 4.11 per 100,000 population aged 15 to 74.  ar Across the 11 local government districts, the estimated mortality rate was highest in Derry City & Strabane (11.41).

In 2024, 74.1% of homeless deaths were male and 25.9% were female. Just under half (46.6%) of estimated homeless deaths were under the age of 45. In contrast, 11.0% of all registered deaths for persons aged 15-74 were under the age of 45.

When looking at selected specific causes of deaths of people experiencing homelessness, drug-related causes were the most common, accounting for an estimated 27.6% of all homeless deaths in 2024 and 25.9% in 2023. For context, drug-related deaths accounted for 3% of all deaths in Northern Ireland in 2023, the most recent year for which this data has been published.

