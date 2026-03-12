Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Relay For Life

Home Makeover Draw

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

Trip to Trim

The Outlet

Minster McConalogue seeks urgent HSE meeting over Buncrana Community Hospital delay

Photo: James Connolly

Donegal Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue has expressed disappointment at further delays to refurbishment works at Buncrana Community Hospital.

The project had been expected to begin earlier this year.

However, the Health Service Executive has now indicated that construction will not start until the third quarter of 2026.

A protest is planned outside the hospital this weekend following the latest delay. The demonstration, organised by the Inish Theatre Group, will get underway at four o’clock outside the building.

Minister McConalogue has requested an urgent meeting with HSE management in Donegal to ensure no further delays are seen:

The HSE has released the following statement in relation to progress at the facility:

The Buncrana Community Hospital refurbishment project is currently at pre-tender approval stage. This project will continue to progress in line with the InfrastructureGuidelines and the Capital Works Management Framework. The project will proceed to the second stage of tender upon completion of the review and approval processes in accordance with the Infrastructure Guidelines, and with construction activities to commencethereafter.

It is expected that the timescale for start on site is Q3 2026 with an anticipated construction programme of 18 months.

Once completed, the facility will provide a total of 30 beds. Eleven long-term care residents continue to be cared for at Buncrana Community Hospital. Individuals requiring short-stay or respite care are currently being accommodated at Carndonagh Community Hospital until the works are complete.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Photo: James Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minster McConalogue seeks urgent HSE meeting over Buncrana Community Hospital delay

12 March 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Deaths of two men in Garvaghy not treated as suspicious

12 March 2026
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Select roads to be gritted as snow and ice warning comes into effect

12 March 2026
Scam
News, Top Stories

Government warns of fake housing offers

12 March 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Photo: James Connolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minster McConalogue seeks urgent HSE meeting over Buncrana Community Hospital delay

12 March 2026
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Deaths of two men in Garvaghy not treated as suspicious

12 March 2026
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Select roads to be gritted as snow and ice warning comes into effect

12 March 2026
Scam
News, Top Stories

Government warns of fake housing offers

12 March 2026
elderly
News, Top Stories

Protest called over Buncrana Community Hospital delay

12 March 2026
mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCB social housing tenants address council committee

12 March 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube