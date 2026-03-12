Minster McConalogue seeks urgent HSE meeting over Buncrana Community Hospital delay

Donegal Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue has expressed disappointment at further delays to refurbishment works at Buncrana Community Hospital.

The project had been expected to begin earlier this year.

However, the Health Service Executive has now indicated that construction will not start until the third quarter of 2026.

A protest is planned outside the hospital this weekend following the latest delay. The demonstration, organised by the Inish Theatre Group, will get underway at four o’clock outside the building.

Minister McConalogue has requested an urgent meeting with HSE management in Donegal to ensure no further delays are seen:

The HSE has released the following statement in relation to progress at the facility:

The Buncrana Community Hospital refurbishment project is currently at pre-tender approval stage. This project will continue to progress in line with the InfrastructureGuidelines and the Capital Works Management Framework. The project will proceed to the second stage of tender upon completion of the review and approval processes in accordance with the Infrastructure Guidelines, and with construction activities to commencethereafter.

It is expected that the timescale for start on site is Q3 2026 with an anticipated construction programme of 18 months.

Once completed, the facility will provide a total of 30 beds. Eleven long-term care residents continue to be cared for at Buncrana Community Hospital. Individuals requiring short-stay or respite care are currently being accommodated at Carndonagh Community Hospital until the works are complete.