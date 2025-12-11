Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Amended Remediation of Dwellings Affected by Defective Concrete Bill passed in Dail after marathon session

The Amended remediation of Dwellings Affected by Defective Concrete Bill has been passed in the Dail after a marathon debate last night that began at 6.45pm and ended at around 12.55 this morning.

After dozens of opposition amendments were voted on and lost, Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy confirmed the vote had been passed….

 

You can watch last night’s debate on the Oireachtas TV playback system.

Open this LINK

Click ‘Play Video’ on the 18:00 start time. The debate starts about 3/4 of the way through the recording.

Click ‘Play Video’ for each hour in turn. When you get to the end of the top line, click the ‘Thursday 11th December link, click ‘Play Video’ on the  00:00 line. The debate concludes during that hour.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 December 2025
causeway hospital
News

Woman charged for safe access zone breach in Coleraine

11 December 2025
shopping-basket
News

Consumer Price Index sees an increase compared to last year

11 December 2025
homeless
News, Top Stories

58 people experiencing homelessness died last year in Northern Ireland

11 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 December 2025
causeway hospital
News

Woman charged for safe access zone breach in Coleraine

11 December 2025
shopping-basket
News

Consumer Price Index sees an increase compared to last year

11 December 2025
homeless
News, Top Stories

58 people experiencing homelessness died last year in Northern Ireland

11 December 2025
Screenshot 2025-12-11 094401
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘I won’t play the hero’ – Cope tells Dail he can best serve the people by voting with government on DCB bill

11 December 2025
INMO
News

70 patients awaiting beds in the north west this morning

11 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube