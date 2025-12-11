Amended Remediation of Dwellings Affected by Defective Concrete Bill passed in Dail after marathon session

The Amended remediation of Dwellings Affected by Defective Concrete Bill has been passed in the Dail after a marathon debate last night that began at 6.45pm and ended at around 12.55 this morning.

After dozens of opposition amendments were voted on and lost, Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy confirmed the vote had been passed….

