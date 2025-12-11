Buncrana Courthouse set to stay open with fresh upgrades



Assurances have been given that Buncrana Courthouse will not close and will instead receive further investment.

This follows concerns that the building could be next on the list of courthouses temporarily shut, as happened in Carndonagh, which has remained closed for six years.

The Courts Service says significant upgrades have already been carried out, including improvements to fire safety systems, a full repair of the emergency lighting, general site maintenance such as drainage and vegetation control, the installation of a new heating pump and expansion vessel, and the replacement of the air-conditioning system with a modern unit.

Further works are ongoing to prepare the building for an upcoming IT upgrade.

Councillor Fionán Bradley has welcomed the investment:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/fionan.mp3

Full Statement from Court Service:

There are no plans to close or relocate Buncrana courthouse, indeed the opposite is the case.

In the past months we have invested money in the upkeep and improvement of the courthouse and plan to continue to do so.

This has included works to inspect, maintain and improve the installation of fire safety equipment, a full repair of the emergency lighting system, ongoing site maintenance to the front and back of the premises including the maintenance of drains and clearing of the growth of weed etc, a new heating pump and expansion vessel have been installed, and the upgrade / replacement of the Air Conditioning system to a more modern version is completed.

Ongoing efforts include works to support an upcoming IT upgrade.

As well as the work completed this year we are in the pricing stage for replacement floor coverings, work is to be carried out on the bench, and improvements are to be made to the stairs and steps throughout the building.