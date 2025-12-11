Gritting to resume this evening and tomorrow morning

The gritters are set to be dispatched this evening and tomorrow morning to tend to all routes on Donegal’ Winter Maintenance Programme.

At 8pm this evening and 6am tomorrow the following will be covered:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town