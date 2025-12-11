Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Gritting to resume this evening and tomorrow morning

The gritters are set to be dispatched this evening and tomorrow morning to tend to all routes on Donegal’ Winter Maintenance Programme.

At 8pm this evening and 6am tomorrow the following will be covered:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, December 11th

11 December 2025
597663254_1287305940107116_1288859928514337386_n
News

Gritting to resume this evening and tomorrow morning

11 December 2025
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Visitor restrictions in place at LUH to control spread of flu

11 December 2025
fire-service
News, Top Stories

Injury escaped in overnight house fire in Manorcunningham

11 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, December 11th

11 December 2025
597663254_1287305940107116_1288859928514337386_n
News

Gritting to resume this evening and tomorrow morning

11 December 2025
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Visitor restrictions in place at LUH to control spread of flu

11 December 2025
fire-service
News, Top Stories

Injury escaped in overnight house fire in Manorcunningham

11 December 2025
police
News

Arrest made after suspected drugs discovered in Derry

11 December 2025
Glenveagh castle
News, Audio, Top Stories

Efforts underway to bring back native trees at Glenveagh

11 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube