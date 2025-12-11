Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
‘I won’t play the hero’ – Cope tells Dail he can best serve the people by voting with government on DCB bill

The latest amended defective block bill passed through the remaining stages in the Dail last night, and is now being went to the Seanad.

During the debate, Donegal TD Pat the Cope Gallagher said he could vote against his party, Fianna Fail, but he believes he can serve the people of Donegal better by working with the government to secure more improvements.

Deputy Gallagher acknowledged that in his view, the scheme is still not working, and falls far short of the commitment to deliver 100% Redress.

In 2022, former deputy Joe McHugh lost the Fine Gael whip after voting against the previous bill.

Deputy Gallagher made it clear last night he would not be following suit…………

