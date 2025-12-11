Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Migration into Ireland fell in 2024 – ESRI

A major immigration report from the ESRI shows a drop in the number of people migrating here in 2024.

The annual review from the European Migration Network Ireland shows the number of arrivals fell by 16 per cent in the 12 months to April this year.

A drop in arrivals from Ukraine, and a decrease in first residence permits issued, contributed to the overall decrease in non-EEA nationals migrating to Ireland.

Author of the report Keire Murphy (PRON: Ciara) says despite the headlines, the figures show a different story……………..

You can access the full report HERE

