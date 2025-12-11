Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Murder, rape and arson accused returned to Derry courts today

The man accused of raping and murdering a woman in Derry on August 24th last year has been returned to court.

The victim, 65-year-old Montserrat Elias, was found in a house on Harvey Street following reports of a fire. Police said she had suffered a horrific attack and sustained multiple injuries.

Ciaran Murray, aged 30, of Malvern Terrace in Derry, was charged with murder, rape, and arson endangering life when he appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrates’ Court today.

It was accepted that there was a case to answer, and no contrary submissions were made.

Murray chose not to call any witnesses or submit any statements.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on January 8th, 2026, and was remanded in continuing custody.

