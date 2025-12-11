Scotstown and Kilcoo set for Ulster Club Final Showdown

Scotstown and Kilcoo will contest this year’s Ulster Senior Club Football Final this Saturday evening in Armagh.

Monaghan Champions Scotstown, who defeated Donegal’s Naomh Conaill in the quarter-finals, have been starved of provincial success in the last few decades but are still classed as one of the heavyweights of Ulster club football.

The Farney men are four-time winners of this competition with their last win coming in 1989, but they have recently been knocking on the door again as they were beaten in the 2015, 2018 and 2023 deciders.

For Down Champions Kilcoo, success on the Ulster club scene has been far more familiar in recent years as they have reached six finals since 2012 and have been crowned the best club team in the northern province on two occasions – 2019 and 2021.

With all that being said, Saturday’s clash at the Box-IT Athletics Grounds is no doubt a meeting of two giants of Ulster Club Football.

Kilcoo manager Martin Corey – former player with Clontibret in Monaghan and twin brother of Vinny Corey – spoke at a media event in the lead up to the game…

And here’s Scotstown manager David McCague looking forward to the big game…

Throw in on Saturday is at 6:15pm at the Box-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh.