Sheared funding as Irish sheep farmers lose out on €2m on national scheme

Irish sheep farmers have lost out on more than €2 million in funding after the National Exchequer Sheep Scheme was oversubscribed.

Farmers had initially been due to receive €13 per ewe for taking part in the scheme. But that payment was cut by €1.50 to stretch the budget after higher-than-expected numbers signed up.

Donegal has the highest level of sheep farming in the country, with the latest Sheep and Goat Census showing a 3:1 sheep-to-person ratio in the county.

IFA Sheep Chair Adrian Gallagher says farmers have effectively lost money as a result, and warns that production in the sector has already fallen by 20%: