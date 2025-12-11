Visitor restrictions in place at LUH to control spread of flu

The HSE is asking anyone with flu-like symptoms not to visit Letterkenny University Hospital.

Full Guidance:

In response to this sharp increase in cases, the HSE is asking the public to please help to control the spread of flu within our communities and our health services by co-operating with visiting restrictions and infection control measures which have been introduced.

Symptoms of flu include a high temperature, aches and pains, headache, sore throat or cough. If you have any of these symptoms, please do not visit a loved one in the hospital. You must postpone your visit until at least 48 hours after your symptoms have cleared, this will reduce the risk of spreading infection to vulnerable patients and healthcare staff.

As a necessary infection control measure, Letterkenny University Hospital have introduced visiting restrictions as follows:

No persons should visit the hospital if they are symptomatic with respiratory illnesses and until after 48 hours post symptoms.

A maximum of 2 visitors per patient which will be strictly enforced unless there is a pre-approved exception to this granted on compassionate grounds.

No children should visit the hospital, with the exception of the maternity ward where children may only visit with prior approval from the ward, granted under compassionate grounds.

Everyone coming to the hospital should be extra vigilant. Strict Hand Hygiene measures will be in place and visitors will be encouraged to wash their hands and use hand gel regularly. Face masks are widely available across the hospital. We encourage mask wearing throughout the hospital and particularly on wards where there are flu outbreaks or where patients with flu are in-patients.

We regret the impact these restrictions will have on patients and their families, especially at this time of year but we need to do everything we can to control the spread of infection. Where a ward is managing a flu outbreak, visiting will be limited to compassionate grounds only.

These restrictions are temporary however are subject to change based on daily activity levels so please check HSE.ie for information about visiting in your local hospital.

For mild illness or non-urgent conditions there are a number of treatment options open to you – being prepared and knowing where to go will mean that you will get treated more quickly and will ease pressures on the healthcare system. Your local out of hours GP service and pharmacies are open for expert advice and treatment.

Anyone with breathing difficulties or chest pain should attend the emergency department for treatment or call 112/999 in an emergency, and patients with non-life-threatening conditions should seek healthcare in the community. As always, we treat our sickest patients first, which means that patients who attend the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.

The HSE is urging every eligible person to get vaccinated against flu and COVID as soon as possible, both the public and health care staff. The vaccines can stop infection, severe illness and prevent transmission to vulnerable people. Visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist to get a vaccine.