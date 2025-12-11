Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Water outages possible in several locations across Donegal

Uisce Eireann says valve repair works outside Lifford may cause supply disruptions to Toberoneill, Calhame, Ballindrait and surrounding areas today.

Works are scheduled to take place until 1:45 this afternoon.

Meanwhile, mains repair works in Inishowen may disrupt supplies in Greencastle, Tullyally, Clara, Ballyratten, Ballylawn, Glencrow, Cooly, Ballynally, Drumaweer, Carrowtrasna and surrounding areas until 6 o’clock this evening.

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Ranamona, Ranafast and surrounding areas until 2pm, while mains repair works may cause supply disruptions in Cloghan and surrounding areas until 2:15pm.

