Assembly told of the need for immediate action on Nazareth House Primary School in Derry

The future of Nazareth House Primary School in Derry has again been raised in the Assembly, with Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy saying successive DUP ministers have failed the school.

It closed earlier this month because of the danger posed by structural damage to the roof, the risk of which Mr Delargy says was flagged over eight years ago.

He’s urging Minister Paul Givan to visit the school and work on providing an immediate solution. He’s also been critical of the Department of Education’s response..…………..

Creeslough New Map
News, Top Stories

Further information sought on planning application for land beside the site of the Creeslough tragedy

12 December 2025
flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health care professionals fear the worst flu season in years may be upon us

12 December 2025
Election Profiles-Joy beard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government’s approach to DCB completions is ‘desperation dressed up as delivery’ – Beard

12 December 2025
Nazareth House
News, Audio, Top Stories

Assembly told of the need for immediate action on Nazareth House Primary School in Derry

12 December 2025
Advertisement

