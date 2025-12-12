Assembly told of the need for immediate action on Nazareth House Primary School in Derry

The future of Nazareth House Primary School in Derry has again been raised in the Assembly, with Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy saying successive DUP ministers have failed the school.

It closed earlier this month because of the danger posed by structural damage to the roof, the risk of which Mr Delargy says was flagged over eight years ago.

He’s urging Minister Paul Givan to visit the school and work on providing an immediate solution. He’s also been critical of the Department of Education’s response..…………..