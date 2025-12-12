Brazen buyer drives off in “paid for” car in Derry

Police in Derry are seeking information in relation to a car that was stolen in seemingly plain sight.

The vehicle in question is a silver Vauxhall Astra with a registration beginning with DX17.

The car had been listed for sale, and last Sunday an arrangement for a meeting between the owner and a prospective buyer was made at Waterside Train Station.

The suspect provided details and a driving licence that are now believed to be fake, and then openly appeared to transfer funds from his bank account to the seller’s.

He then left in the car; however, the money never reached the victim’s account, despite what appeared to be a legitimate transfer.

The vehicle left the area at around 7:45pm, heading in the direction of Strabane.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the car, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other relevant video footage, to contact them.