Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Colouring Competition

Cavan Country Getaway

The Outlet

Brazen buyer drives off in “paid for” car in Derry

Police in Derry are seeking information in relation to a car that was stolen in seemingly plain sight.

The vehicle in question is a silver Vauxhall Astra with a registration beginning with DX17.

The car had been listed for sale, and last Sunday an arrangement for a meeting between the owner and a prospective buyer was made at Waterside Train Station.

The suspect provided details and a driving licence that are now believed to be fake, and then openly appeared to transfer funds from his bank account to the seller’s.

He then left in the car; however, the money never reached the victim’s account, despite what appeared to be a legitimate transfer.

The vehicle left the area at around 7:45pm, heading in the direction of Strabane.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the car, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other relevant video footage, to contact them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, December 12th

12 December 2025
Garda
News, Top Stories

Minor injuries reported in Ramelton multi-car collision

12 December 2025
599954157_1349467617219506_7791003431546436466_n
News, Top Stories

Brazen buyer drives off in “paid for” car in Derry

12 December 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Yellow alert signals weekend washout for Donegal

12 December 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, December 12th

12 December 2025
Garda
News, Top Stories

Minor injuries reported in Ramelton multi-car collision

12 December 2025
599954157_1349467617219506_7791003431546436466_n
News, Top Stories

Brazen buyer drives off in “paid for” car in Derry

12 December 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Yellow alert signals weekend washout for Donegal

12 December 2025
animals in need donegal
News, Top Stories

Animals in Need Donegal secures €64,000 in national welfare funding

12 December 2025
pier hotel rathmullan
News, Top Stories

New high-end hotel proposed for Rathmullan

12 December 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube