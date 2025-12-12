Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Health care professionals fear the worst flu season in years may be upon us

Concerns are being raised that we could be facing the worst flu season we’ve seen in years.

Last evening, the HSE urged anyone with flu-like symptoms not to visit Letterkenny University Hospital, as there were 18 patients with flu being treated there, along a particularly high number of older people and children attending the Emergency Department with symptoms.

Three quarters of the almost 500 people on hospital trolleys with flu related illness have not received the winter flu vaccine.

Medical Director at K DOC, Dr. Brendan O’Shea says it’s not too late to be vaccinated and covid booster shots…………….

Top Stories

Creeslough New Map
News, Top Stories

Further information sought on planning application for land beside the site of the Creeslough tragedy

12 December 2025
flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health care professionals fear the worst flu season in years may be upon us

12 December 2025
Election Profiles-Joy beard
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government’s approach to DCB completions is ‘desperation dressed up as delivery’ – Beard

12 December 2025
Nazareth House
News, Audio, Top Stories

Assembly told of the need for immediate action on Nazareth House Primary School in Derry

12 December 2025
Advertisement

