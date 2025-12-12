Health care professionals fear the worst flu season in years may be upon us

Concerns are being raised that we could be facing the worst flu season we’ve seen in years.

Last evening, the HSE urged anyone with flu-like symptoms not to visit Letterkenny University Hospital, as there were 18 patients with flu being treated there, along a particularly high number of older people and children attending the Emergency Department with symptoms.

Three quarters of the almost 500 people on hospital trolleys with flu related illness have not received the winter flu vaccine.

Medical Director at K DOC, Dr. Brendan O’Shea says it’s not too late to be vaccinated and covid booster shots…………….