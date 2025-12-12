Ministers actively working on Elm Park flood remediation – Minister Kevin Boxer Moran

Homes in Elm Park have again taken centre stage in the Dáil Chamber.

Having been raised earlier in the week by Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Deputy Charles Ward questioned the Minister for Public Expenditure on the cost of implementing a flood relief scheme, which was revealed to be in the region of €1 million.

The nine houses located on the flood plain are affected by defective concrete, and only one homeowner has opted to enter the remediation scheme.

The Minister of State in the department, Kevin Boxer Moran, says he and Minister Charlie McConalogue are actively working to find a solution: