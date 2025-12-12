Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ministers actively working on Elm Park flood remediation – Minister Kevin Boxer Moran

Homes in Elm Park have again taken centre stage in the Dáil Chamber.

Having been raised earlier in the week by Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, Deputy Charles Ward questioned the Minister for Public Expenditure on the cost of implementing a flood relief scheme, which was revealed to be in the region of €1 million.

The nine houses located on the flood plain are affected by defective concrete, and only one homeowner has opted to enter the remediation scheme.

The Minister of State in the department, Kevin Boxer Moran, says he and Minister Charlie McConalogue are actively working to find a solution:

Elm Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ministers actively working on Elm Park flood remediation – Minister Kevin Boxer Moran

12 December 2025
pettigo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Progress on Pettigo flood protections welcomed

12 December 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, December 11th

11 December 2025
597663254_1287305940107116_1288859928514337386_n
News

Gritting to resume this evening and tomorrow morning

11 December 2025
