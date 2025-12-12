New high-end hotel proposed for Rathmullan

A major tourism development has been proposed for Rathmullan, where plans have been lodged for a new high-quality boutique hotel at Kerrs Bay Road.

The project, brought forward by Thomas McCarron of Clipfine Limited, aims to create a landmark hospitality destination that enhances local amenities, supports the environment, and delivers long-term economic benefits to the village.

The proposed development centres on a four-storey, 37-bedroom boutique hotel, while complementing the existing architectural character of Rathmullan.

Plans include a restaurant, bar, dining area, reception, and a rear car park.

The layout sets out new public connections and improved street frontage along both Pier Road and Kerrs Bay Road.

Footpaths in the area would be widened to improve pedestrian safety and strengthen links through the village.

There is a strong emphasis on climate-sensitive design, with building orientation, site topography, and existing natural features all carefully considered. Energy efficiency, sustainable construction practices, and full accessibility across the hotel and adjoining public areas are central objectives.

The project proposes to transform an underused brownfield site into a key asset for the region, supporting Donegal’s growing tourism sector and contributing to economic vitality. The development is expected to create a number of new jobs locally.

Planning permission is also sought for all associated infrastructure.